'Potentially unstable' chemicals to be disposed of at U of R

Bottles of old chemicals at the University of Regina will be disposed of by a team of Regina Police Service chemical and explosive disposal experts on Friday. According to a news release from the school, due to their age, the chemicals may pose an explosive hazard if disturbed.

The implicated labs were cordoned-off with no access permitted after the chemicals were discovered during an inventory check.

Temporary road, building and parking lot closures will be in place on Friday when the extraction and disposal happens. Members of the University community and the public are asked to avoid the main campus while this takes place.

“Safe disposal of these chemicals will require the use of controlled detonation in a remote, unpopulated area of campus,” the U of R said in a news release. “This may result in loud noises, audible for some distance.”

The U of R uses chemicals in teaching settings and for research – the majority of which don’t pose an explosive risk. The chemical inventory is audited and the U of R said it will continue to do so.