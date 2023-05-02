Pothole city: Vancouver crews respond to thousands of repair calls

It's only spring, but city crews have already repaired some 20,000 potholes throughout Vancouver this year alone, according to the manager of street operations.

They've also received 2,190 requests for road repairs.

Most roads are looking much better than they did in the winter, but the mayor admitted there’s still work to do.

“It’s a challenge to the City of Vancouver. We can do better,” said Ken Sim.

Over in Port Coquitlam, a pothole blitz was held over the weekend.

City staff were asked if they could feasibly repair all known potholes in the area over two days, and Mayor Brad West said that’s exactly what they did.

“This is the type of thing that people send their tax dollars to city hall for,” he said.

In total, 158 holes were filled in Port Coquitlam, a fraction of the work being done in B.C.’s largest city.

Vancouver city councillor Mike Klassen is encouraging the public to report potholes using the Van311 app.

“You can post a picture where it is, and it’s usually done within a few days,” said Klassen. “So, that’s my public service announcement right now, is everybody gets involved so we can these potholes filled, because they wi ll be filled almost immediately.”