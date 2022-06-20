Pothole claims in Manitoba spiked this spring: MPI
Monthly pothole vehicle claim numbers have skyrocketed in Manitoba this spring, with most totals sitting 10 times higher than the monthly average.
Manitoba Public Insurance said there were 871 pothole claims in Manitoba in April, with 802 of those reported in Winnipeg. The province’s 2019-2021 pothole claim average for April is 64, meaning pothole claims were 13 times higher than what is typical for the crown corporation.
Vehicles did not get a reprieve in May either, with 512 pothole claims in the province, and 425 of those coming from Winnipeg motorists. MPI’s 2019/2021 monthly average for May is 58.
Meanwhile, March netted 467 claims in Manitoba, with 424 of those coming from Winnipeg drivers. Manitoba’s 2019-2021 monthly average for that month is 62.
The staggering spring totals follow a slightly quieter winter.
January kicked off with 15 pothole claims in Manitoba, which is below the 2019-2021 average of 25.
However, those figures more than doubled in February, with 49 pothole claims, which is well above the average of 24.
