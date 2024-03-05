Pothole season underway as late winter thaw continues

Based on mechanic Paul Shaw’s experience, potholes during the dead of winter are usually not a huge problem.

“They get filled up with ice and debris,” and stay smoothed over, said Shaw.

However, as spring nears and the roads clear, potholes are more prevalent.

“So far this year, since Jan. 1, we have received 450 reports of potholes,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Laura Wright, who noted most of those have been repaired.

The longer potholes stick around, the more likely they will tend to cause a lot of problems.

“The most common complaint we would have would be tire and rim damage,” said Shaw. “Plus suspension, control, arms, ball joints, stabilizer bars and all of those pieces that are attached to the wheel.”

Shaw said potholes are dangerous and they can cause accidents.

The damage to vehicles is expensive.

“$1,500 for a rim,” said Shaw as he pointed to a truck.

Wright said Halifax residents can call 311 to see if the city will cover the cost caused by potholes, and pothole repair work is happening on a daily basis

“Priority one potholes are 25 centimetres in diameter and at least eight centimetres in depth” said Wright. “All of those potholes are considered the most severe, and they get repaired before all… others.”

Given the growing population, increased traffic patterns and severe storms, Shaw has a warning for drivers.

“I think it’s only going to get worse,” said Shaw.

In an email to CTV, the province said more than $500 million is spent on roadwork in Nova Scotia, which includes pothole repairs.

Nova Scotia residents can also report potholes by calling 1-844-696-7737 or by emailing dpw-occ@novascotia.ca. Claims related to damage must be submitted within 30 days of the incident.