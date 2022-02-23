Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
This winter season's extreme changes in weather conditions are to blame.
The swing from freezing temperatures to thawing to freezing again have been a perfect recipe for potholes.
Potholes are created when water seeps through the pavement and freezes. The frozen water causes the ground to expand and then crack.
A couple of drivers who spoke to CTV Kitchener Wednesday morning said this is the worst year for potholes they've seen in a long time.
"They can tear your suspension system right out," said Gerry Gagnon.
"You gotta watch out for them because they can do a lot of damage," added Ted Connors. "I guess it's just something you have to expect."
More to come.
HAVE YOU SEEN A PARTICULARILY NASTY POTHOLE RECENTLY?
EMAIL US WITH ITS LOCATION AND A PICTURE FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED ON A CROWD-SOURCED LIST OF WATERLOO REGION'S BIGGEST POTHOLES.
-
North Bay business survey finds labour shortage, community safety issuesBusinesses in North Bay filling out a business retention and expansion survey said community safety remains the top concern.
-
Edmonton man arrested in Sherwood Park for fraud offences: RCMPRCMP have arrested a man who allegedly tried to buy a vehicle with fake identification in Sherwood Park.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port HardyA man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at seaA B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters unionThe carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aidAlberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
-
Want Paxlovid? B.C. website determines eligibility for antiviral treatmentsThe B.C. government has launched an online assessment tool that determines whether you're eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.
-
IIO investigating after driver crashes while allegedly fleeing police in AbbotsfordB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a driver who was allegedly fleeing police crashed his vehicle into another one in Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trailer detaches from transport truck on Kitchener 401 on-rampA Kitchener 401 on-ramp was closed for more than an hour Wednesday evening after a transport truck lost its trailer.