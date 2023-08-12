Pouring rain, waves did not stop youth regatta championships on North Bay’s Trout Lake

The rainy and stormy weather didn’t keep the boys and girls off Trout Lake in North Bay in the Eastern Ontario U12 and U14 Regatta Championships.

But the weather did make for some challenging conditions for the kayak and canoe racers.

The choppy waves and windy conditions were adding to the challenge as racers had to not only battle each other for gold medal, but also the weather.

“It’s definitely really hard today,” said Faren Trotter, a racer with the Sydenham Lake Canoe Club.

The wet weather did not slow the racers down – they continued to paddle hard.

“We’ve done our first singles… I finished in fourth place and I’m quite happy with that,” said Aoife Pixley, another racer from Sydenham Lake, standing beside her teammate Danica Neff.

“We have our first crew boats together.”

“I got second. It’s a long drive,” added Neff.

“I’m really happy I get to be here and do this.”

Hosted by the North Bay Canoe Club, this divisional competition brought over 200 athletes and coaches along with family and adoring fans from about 10 eastern Ontario canoe clubs for singles and crews canoe and kayak races.

“It’s nice that it’s in North Bay because it brings all these people to our town,” said U14 racer Haley Sebesta.

A regatta is a term used for boat racing events that typically run all day on weekends in July and August

This regatta is crucial for the young racers. The top eight finishers in both age categories qualify for the Ontario Championships next weekend at the Welland International Flatwater Centre, near Welland, Ont.

Officials told CTV News this event is critical in their development as they look to one day qualify for the national regatta championships.

“This is my first ever regatta and this is the most important regatta we’ve ever hosted,” said Tripp Blanchette, a U12 racer with the local canoe club.

“I’ve been practicing every day even at home I’ve been stretching.”

North Bay racer Wesley Clouthier has already qualified for the upcoming Ontario championships. He said he credits the club’s head coach Mihail Oghina for helping push him every day he trains.

“For a long time, we couldn’t find a head coach – but our head coach Mihail is really good,” he said.

“We were really lucky to get him.”

Oghina was brought aboard three years ago, as the club was looking to improve and grow.

“We started from the bottom. They came here super young like eight or nine-years-old. Now the kids are 12 and 13-years-old,” he said.

“They train well and I’m very proud of them.”

The canoe club’s commodore Bernie Vierich said he hopes hosting this kind competition will steer it in the right direction towards attracting more athletes.

“We’re really happy to see it paying off and we hope to see it continue to grow,” he said.

“We hope a lot of the kids participating today keep going.”

The club already has 15 athletes that have already qualified for the national championships.

For more information on the North Bay Canoe Club, visit their Facebook page.