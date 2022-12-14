Poverty, safety among top concerns for Calgarians: report

The annual Quality of Life Report from the Calgary Foundation suggests a growing percentage of Calgarians are concerned with the rate of poverty and safety in the city.

Roughly 79 per cent of Calgarians surveyed say they are concerned with the city's poverty level in a year that saw the nation's inflation rate reach its highest point in nearly four decades.

Nearly 39 per cent of Calgarians have seen their work hours reduced or experienced a permanent or temporary job loss in 2022, up from 37 per cent in 2021.

This comes as fewer respondents said they made a charitable donation in 2022.

Slightly fewer than 80 per cent made a donation this year, and that percentage has been consistently declining since 2017, when 93 per cent of respondents said they gave to charity.

Meanwhile, 73 per cent of respondents have safety concerns in Calgary, up from 65 per cent in 2021.

The report suggests the older demographic feels less safe in the city, with 83 per cent of respondents aged 55 and up expressing concern compared to 58 per cent of respondents between 18 and 24 years old.

However, the report was not all negative. It also found that a growing number of people are optimistic about Calgary's economic future.

In 2020, just 14 per cent of respondents felt that sense of optimism, compared to 48 per cent this year.

There was also a 20 per cent drop in the number of young Calgarians between the ages of 18 and 24 who planned to leave the city.

Overall, 80 per cent of those surveyed felt a healthy sense of belonging in the city, while 64 per cent say they are happy with their quality of life.

The report is based on survey responses from 1,000 Calgarians randomly selected based on demographic quotas. It carries a margin of error of +/- 3.10 per cent, 19 times out of 20.