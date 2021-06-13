Powassan and area farmstand tour grows in size

Nearly 30 farmers in the Powassan area are taking part in a farmstand tour that surrounds the town and neighbouring townships.

Farmers set out fresh produce and meat products for the hungry public in stands. It's in its second year and has grown significantly.

Farmer Grey King anticipates hungry customers every day. He brings his fresh strawberries, eggs, and asparagus out to his farmstand.

"This year we got away from raising poultry," explained King. "We're focusing on eggs and not chickens and of course our vegetables."

King is the owner of Roots & Roost Farm in Trout Creek. For the second time, he is part of the Great Powassan and Area Farmstand Tour. In its inaugural year in 2020, only 7 farms participated. Now it's up to 29.

"I was going to build a farmstand and Katrina over at Adagio Farms was going to set one up as well and we joked about calling it the Great Powassan Farmstand Tour and everything spiralled out of control and it was a happy little accident," said owner of Foxfire Heritage Farms and farmstand co-founder Matthew Larivee.

The tour started on Victoria Day weekend and runs until Thanksgiving. Many of the stands are open each and every day. The tours encompasses farms located in Powassan, Trout Creek, Astorville, Nipissing Township and Chisholm.

"People are very happy and receptive to source out locally produced meat," said Wand Family Farm owner Markus Wand.

The Wands sell meat products at their farmstand. They say farmers have been impacted deeply by the pandemic and that the tour draws crowds to purchase locally produced products.

"It’s been really good to raise awareness of locally produced food, whether it's produce or meats. There's maple syrup producers on that tour as well."

A Facebook page was started and it now includes almost 3,000 people from North Bay, Powassan and everywhere in between looking for fresh food and plants. The farmers are in the page ready to answer questions.

"Support your local farmers and feel free to get in touch with any of us and ask any questions if you're curious how something is grown," concluded King.

The farmers are hoping to see more farmers get involved next year so hungry customers will look for fresh, farm-raised food.