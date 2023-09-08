Powassan bans park vandals for a year in wake of incidents at park

For months, Powassan residents have been frustrated by vandalism at the Ferris Lions' Park in the town.

Richard Lord and his two-year-old granddaughter often play at the park playground. Recent vandalism has Lord worried for her safety when they come by to play.

"It's especially sad in a small town like this and beautiful town for that matter," he said.

Problems include reports of needles being found in the sand, dead birds that have been deliberately killed found on park property, dog poop smeared on the slide and left on the ground and playground equipment destroyed.

"It's very sad actually to see,” Lord said.

“It just adds more stress when you just want to see your kids go to the park and play for an hour.”

In hopes of addressing the problem, the municipality is reviving an old bylaw that bans anyone caught vandalizing property from all municipal facilities for a year.

Council unanimously passed the resolution at its Tuesday evening meeting. The same enforcement measure was also used in 2015. The bans will be issued soon.

'WE KNOW WHO THEY ARE'

"We know who they are. We have cameras up," said Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac.

"We've given those people time to come forward and they've chosen not to. So council chose to take this step."

Earlier this summer, older playground equipment was removed from the park after it was found to have extensive damage. The cost of replacing it is more than $100,000 and staff are looking for grant money.

"Public playground equipment is very expensive," McIsaac said.

"We don't have the finances at the time to replace that equipment right away. It's sad."

Council is also exploring options to direct bylaw enforcement to patrol public areas at night to further deter mischief.

"It's an option that we have discussed," said McIsaac.

"We're not sure if we're at that point right now. But it is something we are looking at."

Lord said he hopes the measures will bring a sense of safety and security back for park users.

"We got to start somewhere," he added.