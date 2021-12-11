Powassan participated in Santa run while giving back to community
More than 30 people from Powassan were dressed as Santa Claus Saturday morning as they ran the Ho Ho Ho 5K Run.
On top of getting into the festive spirit, donations we’re also made to the Powassan Food Drive and Make A Wish Foundation.
"All the money we pay goes towards a make a wish foundation. Then to top it off, we joined with 250 Clark and we’re doing a toy drive for the Powassan Toy Drive," said event organize Lynne Cyr.
"Make a wish foundation is a soft spot in my heart so I definitely wanted to do something for that. Then I wanted to help with the kids around the area and make sure they have a really good Christmas to remember."
A 5km route was mapped out and participants families, friends, and individuals who had the choice to either walked or run the route.
"It’s always good to do this, any time of the year. But especially this time of the year, there’s always kids who need the extra help with toys, we got to get together and stay active and healthy, because Powassan is all about staying active and healthy," said Cyr.
