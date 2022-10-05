Powassan’s 2023 Firefighters Calendar now on sale

Firefighters took a break from saving lives to pose for Powassan’s 2023 Firefighters Calendar.

For months, Powassan’s and Trout Creek’s volunteer firefighters have been posing for the camera in various seasons and locations throughout the towns.

“It’s a slice of small town. Right? It’s not the big city look. It’s guys at barns with horses and chickens. It’s home town friendly and a little bit cheeky. But not too much.” Katie Hogan, the events coordinator with 250 Clark, a community hub in Powassan, told CTV News.Hogan said they were inspired by the annual North Bay Firefighter Calendar.

Money raised from the calendars will go towards winter ice rink maintenance; including things like snow blowers so firefighters don't have to use their own personal equipment.

Should the municipality decide to pursue a 2024 calendar, Hogan is warning firefighters who think they got away without posing that it’ll be their turn next time.

The calendars can be purchased at Powassan Home Hardware and Trout Creek Feed Store.