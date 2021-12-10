Powassan students go the distance for the Powassan food Bank

North Bay public school students go the distance for the Powassan food Bank

Mapleridge public school students from junior kindergarten to grade eight created a human chain Friday and passed food from the school to the Powassan food bank.

It’s the 18th year the school has partnered with the food bank for the event.

“Not all families have enough money to afford food, so it’s good that around Christmas especially that we donate food so that they can have a Christmas with food,” said Peyton Hargrave, a grade eight student at Mapleridge public school.

Food bank officials told CTV News it’s starting to see more clients, and the donation of 600 food items and $700 will last two months.