Powassan Voodoos looking for billet families for upcoming season

The 2022-2023 NOJHL season is quickly approaching and the Powassan Voodoos are in need of billet families.

Chris Dawson, team manager, told CTV News at least four or five more homes are needed for players to stay at.

Billet families open their homes to the player from mid August to the end of the season.

"We're there for when they have good days and bad days. You're there to just support them and to help them develop and grow," said Marta Hughes-Bernard, a billet for the Voodoos.

"It's an absolute privilege for us to be able to do that for this team," she added.

"To see them develop from a shy individual to being able to stand on their own, they just grow so much."

The team is looking for families in North Bay and surrounding area.

"The main misconception is, it's not just you letting them in the house as a volunteer for the team, and they're eating all your food. It is paid, just like a form of rent, and then you do get season tickets and the team does provide transportation," said Dawson.

Dawson said the team would like to have all billets in place by mid-August at the latest.

More information for those interested in becoming a billet for the Voodoo can be found on their website.