Power back on for Hydro One customers in Kirkland Lake area

Hydro One said at 6 p.m. Wednesday that power has been restored to more than 2,000 customers in the Kirkland Lake area.

Original story:

Hydro One is reporting a power outage affecting 2,061 customers in the area of Kirkland Lake.

The cause is not yet known, the utility said on its outage map. Crews have been dispatched to investigate the cause.

The estimated repair time is 8:15 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.