Power back on for most of 8,300 customers in west, south ends of Greater Sudbury

The power is back on for most people in Greater Sudbury affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon.

"All power has been restored, except for several customers," Sudbury Hydsro tweeted.

"The brief power outage was caused by lighting and heavy rain. Thank you for your patience.

Original story:

While the cause is still unknown, Sudbury Hydro said Tuesday afternoon that 8,300 customers are without power.

Affected areas include Copper Cliff, the West End, Gatchell, Robinson and Long Lake areas of the city.

"No ETR. Cause unknown," Sudbury Hydro said in a tweet.

There were thunderstorms in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday afternoon, but it's still not known if the storms and the power outage are connected.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.