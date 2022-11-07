Power fully restored downtown and central Sault Ste. Marie

PUC Services said Monday afternoon that the power outage affecting Sault Ste. Marie is over.

The outage had been affecting downtown and central parts of the city.

The outage was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday. PUC said 2,204 customers were affected. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the cause of the outage or other concerns can call the PUC emergency number at 705-759-6555.