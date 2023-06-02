Power fully restored in north London, Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Power has been restored in north London after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area of Western Road and Windermere Drive.
At the peak of the outage, about 12,000 customers in the north end including the areas of Western University, Masonville Mall, and Fanshawe College were in the dark.
According to London Hydro spokesperson Nancy Hutton, power was fully restored Friday afternoon.
