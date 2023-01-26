Power in New Sudbury fully restored

Greater Sudbury Hydro says power has been fully restored after an outage interrupted service to about 1,200 customers in the New Sudbury area Thursday.

Greater Sudbury Hydro says a power outage in the New Sudbury area is still affecting about 150 customers as of noon Thursday.

Official said a major line went down shortly before 10:30 a.m. affecting the power supply in the areas around Drummond Avenue, Atlee Avenue, Arthur Street, Grandview Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue.

Power to about half of the customers was restored within 20 minutes.

By 1:30 p.m., the remaining 150 customers on Drummond Avenue, Rideau Street, Palisade Place and Lavoie Street has power restored, the utility company said at noon in a news release.

Repair crews replaced a slice sleeve on a downed line.

We are aware of a power outage affecting approx 1200 customers in the Drummond, Atlee, Arthur, Grandview, & Woodbine AREA. Crews are en route however we do not yet know the cause. There is no ETR available at this time. pic.twitter.com/3Z4mvlm8Er