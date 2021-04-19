Power knocked to thousands in SW Edmonton Monday morning

A large power outage impacted thousands in several southwest Edmonton neighborhoods and paused traffic lights on Winterburn Road around 9:00 a.m.

The outage, caused by trees in wires, was restored around 11 a.m., according to EPCOR.

Tree branches can come in contact with power lines due to high winds, EPCOR said. The company stresses that people should stay back 10 metres from branches that have come in contact with power lines and instead call EPCOR at 780-421-4500 or 911.

The following areas lost power this morning:

Edgemont

Grandville

Keswick Area

River Valley Windermere

Riverview Area

Rosenthal

Secord

Stillwater

The Hamptons

Winterburn Industrial Area West

A total of 4,825 customers were affected, said EPCOR.