Power line struck in northwest Calgary Thursday afternoon
Fire crews and other first responders attended the scene in northwest Calgary after a power line was struck Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place on the 100 block of 24 Avenue NW at 3:25 p.m., when Calgary Fire received calls from residents who said they heard two explosions and could see a crane pouring cement hit a power line.
Early Thursday evening, an Enmax spokesperson, in an email to CTV News, said "At approximately 3:30 pm, a third-party crane made contact with a transmission line. ENMAX assessed the situation and no significant damage to the line was found.
"Customers did not experience a power outage."
One person was slightly injured.
