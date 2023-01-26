Power lines across roadway after crash in Leamington
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision that knocked down power lines in Leamington.
Police say it took place on Mersea Road 7 between Mersea Road 21 and Wheatley Road on Thursday morning.
**ROAD CLOSED**#EssexCtyOPP are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Mersea Road 7 between Mersea Road 21 and Wheatly Road the Municipality of Leamington.
Hydro lines are down across the roadway. Please avoid the area, minor injuries reported.^sd pic.twitter.com/YCP9a6zmBd
The road was closed, but reopened around 10 a.m. Police say hydro lines were down across the roadway.
Minor injuries were reported.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
