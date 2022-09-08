Power lines down following vehicle collision in city’s south
The intersection of Macleod Trail and Heritage Drive was closed Thursday evening after a vehicle struck a power pole.
Power lines were knocked to the ground as a result of the crash, which police say happened around 8 p.m.
Calgary police, fire crews and Enmax were called to the scene.
No one in the vehicle was injured, though police did not provide details on how many people were inside at the time of the incident.
Police later posted on Twitter, requesting that motorists avoid the area.
Calgary Police Service are requesting drivers avoid the area of Heritage Drive and Macleod Trail in all directions as they investigate an accident which involves powerlines.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 9, 2022
Police closed the intersection to allow crews to safely deal with the power lines.
Enmax confirmed to CTV News on Thursday evening that it was in the process of conducting repairs, and that it did not anticipate any impact to customers.
As of publication, what caused the collision was still under investigation.
