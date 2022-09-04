Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage

The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.

In a statement sent at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Parks Canada confirmed the community had lost power. At 7:06 p.m., electricity had been restored, and crews were working to "assess the powerline."

The out of control blaze ignited by a lightning strike Thursday morning had grown to more than 1,500 hectares Sunday — nearly four times the size estimated by officials on Saturday morning.

At a media briefing Sunday afternoon, officials revealed seven to 10 power poles were burning and that winds had pushed flames closer toward other utility corridors, including a CN Rail line, but away from the Jasper townsite.

At that time, emergency management personnel warned residents to prepare for a potential power outage but were optimistic that the fire prevention measures would hold.

Emergency generators were brought into the community to provide power to essential infrastructure, but not residential homes.

Customers in Jasper, be advised we have been experiencing a power outage. We were able to safely restore power to our transmission line & haven’t switched to emergency generator power. Our crews continue to monitor the situation. Follow us for further updates.

Jasper officials said an evacuation process was not being considered at the time of publication, as flames were not posing any risk to the townsite.

"The wildfire situation develops and changes continuously," said Janelle Verbruggen, Parks Canada wildfire information officer, in a statement.

"It is imperative that visitors and residents of Jasper follow updates on social media and recommendations from the town, respect area closures, and follow reduced speed limits," she added.

"Parks Canada, ATCO and the Municipality of Jasper are working very closely together and will update the public soon."