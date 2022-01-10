Power mostly restored for 45K EPCOR south Edmonton customers

Power has been restored to some 45,000 EPCOR customers that were affected by an outage Monday night.

EPCOR's website said at least 45,536 customers, most in neighbourhoods south of Anthony Henday Drive, lost power starting at 6:15 p.m.

EPCOR said the cause was under investigation and the estimated restoration time was 9:30 p.m. As of 9:55 p.m., most affected neighbourhoods were still waiting for power restoration. Traffic lights were also out in the areas, and drivers reported delays.

"We appreciate the public’s support as we work as quickly and safely to restore power," EPCOR said in a statement Monday night, providing no other details on what caused the problem.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, power had been restored to all affected neighbourhoods except Callaghan, where an estimated 25 customers were still affected.

CTV News Edmonton has not confirmed what time power came back on.

More than 30 neighbourhoods were listed in the original outage, including:

Allard, Ambleside, Blackburne, Blackmud Creek, Callaghan, Cashman, Chappelle Area, Charlesworth, Cavanagh, Decoteau North, Desrochers Area, Edmonton South Central, Edmonton South Central East, Edmonton South West, Ellerslie, Ellerslie Industrial, Glenridding Heights, Glenridding Ravine, Graydon Hill, Hays Ridge Area, Heritage Valley Area, Heritage Valley Town Centre Area, Keswick Area, Laurel, The Orchards At Ellerslie, MacEwan, Meltwater, Paisley, Richford, Rutherford, Summerside, Windermere, Walker, and the Windermere Area.