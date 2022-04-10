Power out for nearly 30,000 amid April snowfall on Vancouver Island

Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers north of Nanaimo were without power for several hours Sunday morning as crews dealt with the effects of a rare April snow storm.

The power company's online outage list showed more than 28,000 customers in Parksville and Qualicum Beach without power as of noon Sunday, with most of the outages attributed to a "transmission circuit failure."

The causes of other outages included downed wires and trees, and two incidents were blamed simply on "snow storm."

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., BC Hydro tweeted that crews were on site, adding that they expected to have power restored by 3 p.m.

Many island residents awoke to find snow on the ground Sunday, and forecasts called for flurries mixed with rain until early afternoon.

DriveBC's highway cameras showed snow on the ground at the Malahat Summit throughout the morning, and some island residents, even at lower elevations, shared images of their unexpectedly white backyards on social media.

