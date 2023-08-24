Power out for thousands, watches and warnings come down in Windsor-Essex

After multiple watches and warnings, including a tornado warning on Thursday night, and a fog advisory Friday morning.

IN PICTURES: Storm damage in Windsor

Areas of fog developed in many areas of southern Ontario and will continue to form Friday morning. The advisory has now ended.

City crews and residents turn their focus to cleaning up in the aftermath of another powerful storm in Windsor-Essex.

Update: Storm Protocol: Emergency Communications Centre has returned to normal operations. Multiple tree branches down around the City. Multiple flashing red lights at intersections including some traffic signals without power. A reminder to stay clear of downed powerlines. *JS pic.twitter.com/n8EHhPNcdY

Power is being restored for thousands of Enwin customers in the city, with Pillette, Riverside and Roeseland East being hit hardest with outages.

Just over 11,000 Essex Power customers are in the dark in Leamington and around 20 customers in St. Clair Beach.

In Chatham-Kent, nearly 13,000 people are without power

The storm last night has damaged many trees which have fallen onto our power lines. We have all hands on deck and have called in additional resources to help. We will provide more updates once we have an inventory of all incidents. Thank you for your patience.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 34.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy this evening. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 18.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.