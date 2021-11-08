iHeartRadio

Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. Marie

Crews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.

The outages are affecting 1,187 customers in the west end of the city, the utility said in a tweet.

No word yet on the cause or the estimated time to restore power. This story will be updated as more information comes available. 

