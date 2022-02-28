Power outage affects 5K in northeast Edmonton

A power outage on Monday afternoon left nearly 5,000 residents in northeast Edmonton in the dark for two hours.

According to EPCOR, power was lost minutes before 2 p.m. in several neighbourhoods, including Casselman, Hollick-Kenyon, Matt Berry, McLeod, Miller, and the McConachie area.

EPCOR says the cause of the outage remains under investigation.

All areas affected had service restored by 4 p.m.