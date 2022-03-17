iHeartRadio

Power outage affects significant part of Middlesex County, Thursday

A power outage map shows the affected areas for Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Source: HydroOne)

A power outage is affecting north London and a significant part of Middlesex County, Thursday.

According the HyrdoOne's map, between 501-5000 homes could be affected.

Their website states power should be restored by 3:45pm.

