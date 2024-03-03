Power outage affects thousands on Winnipeg’s western edge

Thousands in Winnipeg’s Westwood, Crestview and Charleswood neighbourhoods are without power as of Sunday afternoon.

In a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – Manitoba Hydro said crews were dealing with a pole fire on Oakdale Drive.

Later, it announced that 4,000 customers in the city’s Kirkfield and Crestview areas would be without power as crews alternate power lines. Manitoba Hydro said it expects to take four to five hours for repairs and all service is expected to be restored by 7 to 8 p.m.

In Charleswood, a line tripping has also left more than 1,000 people without power.

“We’re working to get customers back on as quickly as possible,” Manitoba Hydro said in its post Sunday afternoon, thanking customers for their patience.