Power outage at Barrie school forces early end to the first day back
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Students at a Barrie high school had a shortened first day back amid a power failure.
The Simcoe County District School Board announced that Maple Ridge Secondary School on Prince William Way experienced a power outage throughout the building on Tuesday.
A note sent to parents stated the local power authority and the school board facilities team could not resolve the outage, prompting officials to close the facility and dismiss students at 1 p.m. on a class-by-class basis.
School buses were notified to run early for student transportation.
"We anticipate that power will be restored this evening and will provide updates as they become available," the letter concluded.
