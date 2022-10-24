iHeartRadio

Power outage closes RRC campus on Monday morning


Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame campus is closed until noon on Monday due to a power outage.

All on-campus classes and services on this campus will be cancelled this morning. Regular operations are expected to resume at noon on Monday.

The remaining RRC Polytech campuses are open.

Updates on the situation will be provided on the college’s website, by email or on social media.

