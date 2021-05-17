Power outage disrupts north Edmonton

A power outage Monday evening left thousands of Edmontonians without electricity.

EPCOR says approximately 8,600 people lost power in north Edmonton neighbourhoods including Alberta Avenue, Belvedere, Blatchford, Calder, Glengarry, Killarney, Prince Charles, Wellington, and both the Yellowhead Corridor East and West. According to EPCOR, the outage began around 8:40 p.m.

The cause of the power outage is under investigation.

Power was restored to most neighbourhoods by 10 p.m.