Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early Wednesday

UPDATE: The school board has confirmed J F Carmichael Public School will reopen Thursday as hydro crews have now completed their work.

J F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.

The board asked parents and guardians to pick up their children as soon as possible or contact the school if they can walk home by themselves.

[URGENT] Due to a power outage, J F Carmichael PS (@jfcwrdsb) is CLOSING EARLY today. Parents/caregivers are asked to pick up their child(ren) as soon as possible or if your child can walk home, please contact your classroom teacher or email the school. https://t.co/O65lsY0a6p

According to Kitchener Wilmot Hydro’s outage map, 10 customers in Kitchener were without power, as of just before 2 p.m.

In a tweet, KW Hydro said Wednesday’s outage was caused by a pole fire on Stirling Avenue and crews are working to restore power.

Crews are responding to a pole fire on Stirling Avenue that has caused today's outage in #Kitchener and are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.