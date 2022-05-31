Power outage impacts south end of Barrie

Motorists needed to pack their patience in the south end of Barrie as a power outage impacted traffic signals Tuesday afternoon.

According to Alectra, crews worked to restore power in the area of Mapleview Drive.

When traffic signals are out, drivers should treat intersections as a four-way stop.

The outage affected hundreds of residences and businesses in the area.

There is no word on what caused the power failure or when it might be restored.

Power was restored to nearly all residents by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.