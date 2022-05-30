Power outage in Cambridge causes closure of two schools

Two schools in Cambridge have been closed for Monday due to a power outage.

The morning outage in the city originally listed around 3,300 customers as being affected.

Around 9:30 a.m., Waterloo Region District School Board announced that Clemens Mill Public School and Saginaw Public School would be closed to students for the day.

Parents and students have been asked to look to the schools' website regarding school for Tuesday.

The number of customers affected by the outage later dropped to just 34 in Cambridge, with the estimated time of recovery set at 1:15 p.m.