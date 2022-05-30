Power outage in Cambridge causes closure of two schools
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Two schools in Cambridge have been closed for Monday due to a power outage.
The morning outage in the city originally listed around 3,300 customers as being affected.
Around 9:30 a.m., Waterloo Region District School Board announced that Clemens Mill Public School and Saginaw Public School would be closed to students for the day.
Parents and students have been asked to look to the schools' website regarding school for Tuesday.
The number of customers affected by the outage later dropped to just 34 in Cambridge, with the estimated time of recovery set at 1:15 p.m.
-
Man, 55, charged in relation to armed robbery at Orillia pharmacy: OPPPolice arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery last fall at an Orillia pharmacy.
-
'Nice to be back up here': Brad Paisley returns to Caesars Windsor stageCaesars Windsor turned country Sunday night.
-
Three leaders in three days: Windsor 'feeling the love' in provincial election campaignAll three main party leaders have visited Windsor-Essex, with just four days left in the campaign.
-
50 tickets issued in crackdown on speeding, stunting, loud vehicles in LethbridgeRacing, stunting and loud vehicle complaints are on the rise in Lethbridge and officers are hoping the first in a series of crackdowns on bad behaviour will have drivers thinking twice.
-
'If you have an idea, you can bring it to life': first-time filmmaker steals show at Golden Sheaf AwardsThe 75th Annual Yorkton Film Festival has come and gone — but not before a night honouring the best in Canada’s short films.
-
Serious crash on Aviation ParkwayOttawa police are searching for witnesses to a serious crash on the Aviation Parkway over the weekend.
-
Aspiring Indigenous journalists joining industry through INCA programThe Indigenous Communication Arts (INCA) program at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina has begun their summer institute, an accelerated program that runs every other year for aspiring journalists.
-
B.C. doctor attacked by MMA fighter refused a settlement, went to court and was ordered to payA British Columbia doctor who sued his local health authority after being attacked by a patient may be regretting his choice not to accept a settlement.
-
$30,000 worth of drugs seized by London policeLondon, Ont. police have taken nearly $30,000 worth of drugs off the streets, according to a release.