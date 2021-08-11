Power outage in LaSalle impacts 3,980 customers

There are 3,960 LaSalle homes without power after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:13 p.m., various locations throughout the town experienced power outages due to a “loss of supply,” according to Essex Powerlines Corporation.

Crews have been dispatched but the restoration time is currently unknown.

Updates will be made available on the Essex Powerlines Corporation website.