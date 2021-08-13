Power restored after outage in part of Sudbury's South End
CTV Northern Ontario Senior Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury Hydro says about 160 customers were without power Friday morning in part of the city's South End.
It happened around 9 a.m. and is affecting residents in the Treeview, Ester, and Middle Lake Road areas.
This is after other small power outages around the city throughout this week.
Repair crews were been dispatched and were able to quickly change a fuse to restore power.
