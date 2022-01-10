Power outage in south Edmonton leaves 45K customers in the dark: EPCOR

Tens of thousands of Edmontonians were without power Monday night, as EPCOR raced to find the problem and turn the juice back on.

EPCOR's website said at least 45,536 customers lost power starting at 6:15 p.m.

The map showed most of the neighbourhoods were south of Anthony Henday Drive.

EPCOR said the cause was under investigation and the estimated restoration time was 9:30 p.m.

'We appreciate the public’s support as we work as quickly and safely to restore power," EPCOR said in a statement, providing no other details on what caused the problem.

Traffic lights were also out in the affected areas, and drivers reported delays.

More than 30 neighbourhoods were listed in the outage, including:

Allard, Ambleside, Blackburne, Blackmud Creek, Callaghan, Cashman, Chappelle Area, Charlesworth, Cavanagh, Decoteau North, Desrochers Area, Edmonton South Central, Edmonton South Central East, Edmonton South West, Ellerslie, Ellerslie Industrial, Glenridding Heights, Glenridding Ravine, Graydon Hill, Hays Ridge Area, Heritage Valley Area, Heritage Valley Town Centre Area, Keswick Area, Laurel, The Orchards At Ellerslie, MacEwan, Meltwater, Paisley, Richford, Rutherford, Summerside, Windermere, Walker, and the Windermere Area.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as information becomes available.