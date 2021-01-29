Officials with Greater Sudbury Utilities say a power outage in the Gatchell area is affecting approximately 460 customers and is expected to last most of the day.

Sudbury Hydro first tweeted about the outage shortly after 5 a.m.

Power #outage affecting approx 400 customers in Gatchell. POWER WILL BE OUT FOR MOST OF THE DAY for as crews replace a broken pole at Webbwood/Lorne. Affected: West ends of Dean & Lorne, plus Logan, Mary, Landsend & Walter.

Officials with the utility company told CTV News a hydro pole was broken near the Webbwood/Lorne intersection after being hit by a vehicle.

Sudbury police said no injuries were sustained in the crash.

Crews will need to replace the pole before the power is restored.

"Some customers may not lose power until about 9:30 a.m., but they will remain out until the pole is replaced, maybe as late as 7 p.m.," said Wendy Watson, the director of communications for the utility company. "Customers on Dean, Logan, Quinn, Jane, Mary, Landsend, Walter, and Lorne Street west of Logan will be affected."

This comes as the bitterly cold temperatures continue. Sudbury will only see a high of -13 C, but the wind chill is making it feel much colder.