The lights are back on for 10,000 customers in the ByWard Market, Lowertown, Sandy Hill and sections of Vanier.

Hydro Ottawa says power has been restored after an outage over the lunch hour.

The utility had blamed a loss of supply from the provincial grid for the outage.

The power outage knocked out power to the Market Media Mall, home of CTV News and Newstalk 580 CFRA. CTV News at Noon went off the air when the power went out around 12:30 p.m.