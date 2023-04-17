Power outage put nearly 1,000 Barrie residents in the dark
Crews worked to restore power to nearly 1,000 Barrie residents left in the dark Monday evening.
Alectra Utilities posted on social media shortly after 10 p.m. that crews were working at two separate scenes to restore power.
UPDATE: #Outage in #Barrie affecting approx 885 homes and businesses in Snow Valley Rd to Mapleview Dr E and Town Line Rd to Yonge St. Crew dispatched. ETR between 2:00am-4:00am. For more info visit https://t.co/FNY7o9oj0k #pwrout ^pa— Alectra (@alectranews) April 18, 2023
According to the company, homes and businesses in the area of Snow Valley Road to Mapleview Drive East and Town Line Road to Yonge Street were without power.
The utility company estimated this outage was impacting 885 properties.
There was no reason given for the outage.
Alectra said power was restored to the impacted areas around midnight Tuesday.
