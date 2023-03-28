Power outage reported in Tecumseh after Riverside Drive crash

A crash on Riverside Drive has caused a power outage in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP say Riverside Drive was closed between Kensington Boulevard and Arlington Boulevard for several hours for the collision investigation. The road has since reopened.

Power lines are down as a result of the collision.

Essex Powerlines said the power outage is affecting 1,298 customers, as of 11:20a.m. Crews have been dispatched.

Estimated time or power restoration is 4 p.m., according to a social media post by Essex Powerlines.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.