Power outages affect schools in Grey County and Muskoka

Several schools in Muskoka saw power outages temporarily impact the region Tuesday.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board said half a dozen schools were temporarily impacted due to a widespread power outage that affected more than 3,500 Hydro One customers in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst. Schools remained open during the power outage.

More than 5,000 customers are also starting the day in the dark in Grey County.

The outage is affecting areas including Hanover and West Grey.

Bluewater District School Board says the following schools are closed Tuesday:

Osprey Central School

Grey Highlands Secondary

Macphail Memorial Elementary

Crews are currently working in the area to investigate the cause.

The estimated restoration time is sometime Tuesday morning.