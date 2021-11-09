Power outages affect thousands on Vancouver Island

Thousands of BC Hydro customers were left in the dark Tuesday morning after an overnight windstorm downed trees and power lines across Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

More than 7,000 customers in the island region were without electricity as of 7 a.m. while dozens of outages were under investigation by BC Hydro crews.

The largest outages were reported in Colwood, Langford, Nanaimo and Courtenay.

Overnight winds were forecasted to reach in excess of 100 km/h in some parts of the island, while Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands and eastern Vancouver Island were expecting winds gusting to 90 km/h.

A wind warning remained in place for Greater Victoria Tuesday morning as a Pacific front is expected to move through the region by the afternoon.