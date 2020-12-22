Tens of thousands of customers are still without power this morning after strong winds and snow swept across B.C. on the first day of winter.

BC Hydro says crews worked through the night to restore power to about 130,000 customers across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Lower Mainland who were impacted by the storm.

But as of 6:30 am, about 40,000 customers were still in the dark.

That includes about 24,500 in the Lower Mainland, mostly in Maple Ridge, Mission and Surrey. Also around 15,700 on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands primarily in Duncan, Victoria and Salt Spring Island.

Hydro issued an operational update early Monday, saying the heavy, wet snow that fell in parts of southern B.C. yesterday added weight to branches and trees, causing them to break and come into contact with electrical equipment.

“As a result, all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews will continue to work around the clock repairing the extensive damage until power is restored,” the update said.

Meantime, drivers are being warned to prepare for slippery road conditions with freezing overnight temperatures causing black ice in some parts.

Snow and salting trucks worked through the night on most of the major roads, though some side streets remained untouched.

In Surrey, which has 4,000 kilometres of road, crews were focussing on keeping the main routes clear on Monday.

“There are currently 47 trucks on the road. It will be the same tomorrow morning and we will run that straight through until there’s no issues whatsoever,” said Ray Kerr, manager of engineering operations for Surrey.

He added that crews will start at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Multiple cars were also damaged by snow falling on the Port Mann Bridge. The Ministry of Transportation confirmed to CTV News it had received reports of windshield damage to two vehicles, one in each direction.

Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing with Port Mann Traffic Services said no one had been injured.

Ray Kerr is the manager of engineering operations with the City of Surrey, he told CTV News they are prepared to deal with the conditions.

“We have 17,000 metric tonnes of salt currently sitting in a storage facility so salt is not an issue for us,” Kerr said Monday. “Right now the roads are black there is some slush on some of them, particularly in South Surrey, but nothing that would cause anybody any issues in respect to driving.”

Environment Canada lifted wind warnings for the Lower Mainland early Tuesday morning, but winter storm and snowfall warnings are still in place for the southeastern corner of B.C., with 10 to 25 centimetres of snow forecast before conditions ease later in the day.