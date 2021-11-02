Power outages close schools in Grey County and Muskoka

Power outages are affecting more than 3,500 Hydro One customers in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst areas.

A special message came from Trillium Lakelands District School Board, advising students that haven't gone to school to stay home.

Students on the bus will get further messaging when they arrive at school.

The following schools are closed:

Monck Public School

Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School

Macaulay Public School

Muskoka Beechgrove Public School

Gravenhurst Public School

Gravenhurst High School

The estimated restoration time is 11:15 a.m.

More than 5,000 customers are also starting the day in the dark in Grey County.

The outage is affecting areas including Hanover and West Grey.

Bluewater District School Board says the following schools are closed today:

Osprey Central School

Grey Highlands Secondary

Macphail Memorial Elementary

Crews are currently working in the area to investigate the cause.

The estimated restoration time is 9:00 a.m.