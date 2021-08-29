Power outages impact thousands in Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Elliot Lake

Hydro One is reporting multiple hydro outages Sunday night impacting thousands of customers in the Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Elliot Lake area.

According to the website there are 15 outages in the Sudbury area impacting just over 5,000 customers. Right now the estimated restoration is around 9:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, on Manitoulin Island over 15,000 customers are being affected. The website states that there are currently nine outages. Power is expected to be turned back on around 10 p.m.

There are also seven outages being reported in Elliot Lake with 296 customers without power. Hydro One states that it should be fully restored by 9:30 p.m.

These outages come following heavy rain and high wind gusts across the northeast region Sunday evening.

Hydro One states that “outage tools will be updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from the crews on the ground.”

Anyone experiencing a hydro outage that has not been reported can call 1-800-434-1235.