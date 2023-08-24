Power outages in Essex County, Chatham-Kent due to storm

Thousands of residents in Essex County and Chatham-Kent were left in the dark Wednesday night as thunderstorms pelted the region and caused major flooding in some areas.

IN PICTURES: Flooding in Windsor-Essex

According to Hydro One, there were nearly 40 outages impacting about 5,000 customers in the Kingsville, Leamington, Pelee Island, and Amherstburg areas.

Residents in the Chatham-Kent area also experienced outages with more than 300 customers affected.

Enwin also reported outages in Windsor, however, power has since been restored to those residents.

A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect for the region as more storms are expected overnight Thursday.