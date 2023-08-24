iHeartRadio

Power outages in Essex County, Chatham-Kent due to storm


Thousands of residents in Essex County and Chatham-Kent were left in the dark Wednesday night as thunderstorms pelted the region and caused major flooding in some areas.

According to Hydro One, there were nearly 40 outages impacting about 5,000 customers in the Kingsville, Leamington, Pelee Island, and Amherstburg areas.

Residents in the Chatham-Kent area also experienced outages with more than 300 customers affected.

Enwin also reported outages in Windsor, however, power has since been restored to those residents.

severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect for the region as more storms are expected overnight Thursday.  

