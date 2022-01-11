Power outages in Onaping and Bear Island areas
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
On a morning where the region is under an extreme cold warning with temperatures dropping to – 40 C with the wind chill, hundreds of people are without power.
About 150 people in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury are without power Tuesday morning.
Hydro One said crews are working in the area and the power is expected to be restored around 10 a.m. in most of the neighbourhood, while some may have to wait until 12:30 p.m.
The cause of the outage has not yet been disclosed.
Another outage affecting around 186 people in the Bear Island near Temagami is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m.
Crews have been dispatched, Hydro One said on its outage map online and the cause has not yet been determined.
